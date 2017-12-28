От Марадоны до Неймара. Эволюция трансферных рекордов

От Марадоны до Неймара. Эволюция трансферных рекордов

Алексей Ковалев
Алексей Ковалев
13:03
Самые дорогие трансферы за последние 35 лет.

Фото: Chris Cole / Staff / Getty Images Sport/Getty Images, Trevor Jones/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images, Bongarts/Getty Images, Allsport UK /Allsport/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images, globallookpress.com, Clive Brunskill/ALLSPORT/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images, Ben Radford/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images, Henri Szwarc/Bongarts/Getty Images, Stu Forster/Allsport/Hulton Archive/Getty Images, Shaun Botterill /Allsport/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images, Claudio Villa /Allsport/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images, Grazia Neri/ALLSPORT/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images, Ross Kinnaird /Allsport/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images, Michael Steele /Allsport/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images, Shaun Botterill / Staff / Getty Images Sport / Gettyimages.ru, Jan Kruger / Stringer / Getty Images Sport / Gettyimages.ru,Mike Hewitt / Staff / Getty Images Sport / Gettyimages.ru, globallookpress.com

Смотрите также

Все голы первой части сезона РФПЛ. «Зенит»

Кейн выбрал свой лучший гол. Из 56 вариантов

Все голы первой части сезона РФПЛ. «Спартак»

В 2017-м это случилось впервые. Еврочемпионаты

Поделиться в соцсетях:
© 2017 «ООО «Национальный спортивный телеканал»
Сообщение о блокировке
Видео недоступно для просмотра из-за блокировщика рекламы. Пожалуйста, отключите блокировщик, и смотрите Матч ТВ в полном объеме. Только благодаря рекламе мы можем предоставить Вам этот контент бесплатно. Спасибо за понимание.