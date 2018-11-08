РПЛ Новости Видео Трансляции МАТЧ ПРЕМЬЕР Прямой эфир Телепрограмма
Carlsen vs. Caruana: How the match will end?

13:48
Carlsen vs. Caruana: How the match will end?
Фото: © globallookpress.com
Answer the questions related to the match correctly and get the special chess set with the autographs of Magnus and Fabiano!

FIDE invites everyone to participate in a forecast contest where you can predict events in the games and the outcome of the match for the chess crown between the current world champion Magnus Carlsen from Norway and Fabiano Caruana from the U.S. The match, which is consisted of 12 games, takes place in London from November 9 to November 28.

ESSENCE OF THE CONTEST

1. The base of the contest is your prediction of the outcome and events of the match for the world champion title.

2. A contest participant answers seven questions. All questions are related to the entire match, including a possible tie-break.

QUESTIONS:

1. Who will win this Match?

2. What will be the total score?

3. How many decisive (not drawn) games there will be?

4. How many games will be opened with 1.e4?

5. How many games will see both players making a short castle?

6. How many games will see at least one of the players making a long castle?

7. How many games will last over 60 moves?

TIMING

The contest lasts from November 8 of 2018 until November 28 of 2018.

Открыть видео

DEFINING THE WINNERS

A participant who answers all of the contest questions correctly will be recognized as a winner and awarded with the prize. If several participants give correct answers to all of the questions, each of them will get a prize.

CONTEST TERMS

1. Registration is needed for participation.

2. For registration, a participant needs to input his/her official name and actual email

3. A participant cannot be registered more than once.

4. All forecasts have to be submitted before 2:59pm London on Friday, November 9.

PRIZES

A winner will get a special chess set signed by the London match participants. FIDE provides and sends the prizes to the winners.

FOR PARTICIPATING CLICK HERE!

